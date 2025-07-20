Stephen Colbert has been one of the most prominent and celebrated faces in late-night television. With his impressive sense of humor and satire, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has consistently made its audience laugh. Colbert didn’t just inherit David Letterman’s chair; he redefined it and then made the show his own. But sadly, after nearly a decade of hosting and making audiences laugh, and sometimes gasp, Colbert’s time behind the desk is coming to an end. CBS has officially announced that The Late Show will go off the air in May 2026. But what led to this unexpected decision? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert getting cancelled?

After the renowned David Letterman retired from The Late Show in 2015, Stephen Colbert took over. Filling those shoes wasn’t an easy task. Still, Colbert did it his way, bringing with him a unique style of comedy and commentary that was influenced by his work on The Colbert Report. Over the years, his take on politics, media, and pop culture turned The Late Show into the most-watched late-night program.

For nearly a decade, Colbert helmed a show that was both admirable and funny. But CBS recently announced that The Late Show will cease to exist in May 2026. In their words, as retrieved via CBS News, this was “purely a financial decision,” citing a difficult economic environment for late-night programming. The network also emphasized that the cancellation had nothing to do with ratings, content, or Colbert’s performance.

🔥Stephen Colbert has been CANCELLED citing financial decisions.

LAST SHOW will be in May of 2026. Remember when we told you MSM MOCKINGBIRD propaganda media is dead and without government assistance paying their checks and for ads under the table they would go… pic.twitter.com/OZ7crDY25o — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 17, 2025

Is Stephen Colbert’s Show Getting Cancelled Because of Political Reasons?

While CBS insists the move was strictly financial, many viewers and commentators can’t help but question the timing. The announcement came just days after Colbert criticized CBS’s parent company, Paramount, for its controversial $16 million legal settlement with President Donald Trump. The lawsuit stemmed from Trump’s claims that CBS deceptively edited Kamala Harris’s 60 Minutes video to make her speech sound good. Even though the industry experts agreed that the editing was a standard operating procedure, Paramount still went on with a legal settlement.

As per The Guardian, Colbert publicly mocked the settlement, calling it “a big fat bribe,” and highlighted Paramount’s conflicting stance, saying the lawsuit was “completely without merit” while quietly agreeing to a payout. That same week, Colbert also voiced concerns over Paramount’s ongoing $8.4 billion merger talks with Skydance Media, a deal that requires federal approval. It’s hard not to connect the dots, and the internet is buzzing with rumors that the cancellation could have been driven by political reasons.

Shortly after Stephen Colbert criticized CBS / Paramount for paying out to President Trump and now he has been canceled. This insufferable anus’ plug has been pulled. Fired for “financial reasons”. 🤭 sure …

pic.twitter.com/Lj7Mrx3XzY — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) July 18, 2025

Even if CBS insists the show’s end is purely financial, fans can’t ignore the current optics. Regardless of the official reasoning, there’s no doubt that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will leave behind a significant void. For many, Colbert wasn’t just a late-night host; he was a voice of reason and a source of comfort during late nights for over the past decade.

It’s the end of a powerful platform, one that balanced humor with substance in a way few others could. While Colbert still has less than a year left behind the desk, the countdown has sadly begun. And when that final episode airs in 2026, it won’t just mark the end of a show, it’ll mark the end of an era in late-night television.

