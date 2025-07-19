General Hospital is not only brimming with drama, but also with many recasts and returns. Be it Rory Gibson portraying Michael Corinthos after Chad Duell’s exit, or Kelly Thiebaud returning as Britt Westbourne. And to add to the list, Kathleen Gati also recently returned as Liesl Obrecht.

And now, Sofia Mattsson has been confirmed to have excited the hit soap opera as Sasha Gilmore. Her final episode saw Sasha leave Port Charles with her and Michael’s daughter Daisy to live with her parents, Holly and Robert. Here’s what Sofia said about the exit and her time on the show.

General Hospital: Sofia Mattsson On Exiting Soap Opera As Sasha Gilmore

During a conversation with TV Insider, the soap star shed some light on her journey on the daytime drama. A representative for General Hospital stated that there was a good time in the storyline for Sofia to leave to pursue other opportunities, but regardless of that, she is open to a return in the future.

Executive producer Frank Valentini commented, “I love Sofia, she is a great actress and a dear friend. We will miss her, but we wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.” When asked what her favorite storyline was, Sofia Mattsson pointed out that she is a big romantic at heart and enjoyed the love stories.

“I think her love with Brando was so beautiful and pure. And I really feel like Sasha and Michael have a unique and strong love,” she mused. The actor also pointed out, “I’ve gotten an overwhelmingly positive response to our chemistry since Rory took over the role,” referring to fans adoring the pair.

“Who knows in the future? I’m rooting for Sasha and Michael to reunite one day!” she expressed. Sofia also revealed how emotional it was for her on her last day on the General Hospital set. “It was emotional for sure. Cleaning out my room and knowing that I wouldn’t see all my friends there,” she explained the mood.

Sofia then mentioned how the entire cast supported her during the bittersweet moment. “I’ve had such a great time, but I’m also excited for a new chapter and to continue my acting journey in new projects,” she teased about what the audience can expect from her in the future of her career.

Will Sofia Mattsson Consider Another Soap Opera Role After General Hospital?

When asked if she would ever consider a role on another soap, she replied, “I’d have to see what the role was, but I’m definitely not opposed to coming back to the soap world.” Sofia concluded, “I think being on a soap is one of the best jobs you can have as an actress,” sharing her love for the medium.

While there has been no confirmation about whether Sasha will be recast, a rumor claims that Victoria Konefal might be cast as the character. The actress is currently playing Ciara Brady in Days of Our Lives.

