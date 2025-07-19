The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack teaching Billy a painful lesson. On the other hand, Audra and Kyle crossed the line. Last but not least, Sharon took matters into her own hands to help Nick, who had been framed for the murder by the actual killer in France.

From alliances and loyalty tests to suspects and tough decisions, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 21, 2025

The week’s first episode features Jack being blindsided by Billy’s decision-making. What has his younger brother done now? Phyllis protects her interests. Will she let her close ones in the limbo to secure her endgame? Kyle calls Audra’s bluff. Is he actually onto her deal with Victor?

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Victor demands that Audra hold her end of their bargain. What will she do now to ensure that she fulfills the deal and gets her company financed? Up next, Nick and Sharon find themselves in a dangerous situation. How will they get out of this mess? Nikki gives Cane a warning. How will he reply?

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Kyle tells Nikki the truth about Victor’s deal with Audra. Is she going to confront her husband? How will Audra deal with this mess? Lily stands her ground with Phyllis. What will this lead to? Lastly, Cane questions Amanda’s loyalty. Is he doubting which side she is on amidst the mystery?

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Victor and Chance confront a new suspect. Who is this going to be? Nick’s plan to escape backfires. Is he putting himself in more trouble doing all this, even though he is innocent? Jack makes a tough decision about Billy. Is he going to stop investing in Abbott Communications? Or is it something else?

Friday, July 25, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor taking matters into his own hands. What will the Newman patriarch do? Billy and Sally work together to help an innocent victim. Is this going to be Nick? And lastly, Nikki is backed into a corner. What exactly will she do to escape the dangerous situation? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Did Millie Bobby Brown’s Family Face Financial Struggles Before She Bagged Stranger Things? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News