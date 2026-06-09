The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Victor being the one determining Matt Clark’s fate. On the other hand, Lily made Cane a surprising offer: to run as Chancellor with her, and he accepted. And last but not least, Malcolm returned home to Genoa City after his transplant.

The drama, the danger, the doubts, the beginnings, the choices, the mess, and more are set to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 9, 2026

The episode on Tuesday sees Malcolm and Stephanie settling unfinished business. Now that he is back home after surviving his transplant surgery, it is time for recovery. And while he is healing, he is also back home. Not only did he reunite with his daughter Lily, but he also bonded with his son Holden.

Especially since he found out about him a few weeks ago. But that’s not all. Malcolm has some unfinished business with Stephanie, and he is ready to take it on. What will the two discuss, and how will it change things for the two of them? And then lastly, Sharon keeps her distance from Matt Clark.

Victor has decided to let Matt off the hook and even recruit him for some of his plans. But that sentiment is clearly not shared by everyone. Sharon is never going to forget the torture and pain she faced at his hands, and so she is trying to keep as much distance between Matt and her as possible.

Sharon faced a lot in her life over the decades due to Matt, and such trauma does not just fizzle away. She wants nothing to do with him and is making sure she does not cross paths with him while he is around. And then lastly, Noah hosts the opening of the new Shadow Room. How exactly will it fare?

Now that he owns the Shadow Room, he is about to launch the area, and the nightlife in Genoa City just got a big upgrade. Expect to see all the top names in town making frequent visits to the establishment. How will the opening fare, and which names will be present as attendees?

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