The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Katie having a heart-to-heart with her sister Brooke, telling her she needs to come clean to Taylor. On the other hand, a battle ensued between father and son, Ridge and Thomas, about Brooke. Lastly, Li grew suspicious of Luna’s absences.

The drama, the conflict, the decisions, and the aftermath are about to be too juicy for the avid viewers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Eric urging Ridge not to base his future on Thomas or Steffy, insisting Brooke is the woman he truly wants. What’s new? Eric has always been adamant about Benign Team Brooke and actively forced his son to choose her despite Ridge choosing Taylor.

Eric hoped the Italy trip would push Ridge and Brooke together, but that has not happened. Now, he is asking his son not to decide his future based on his children, Steffy and Thomas. After all, Taylor is their mother, and they will always root for her instead of Brooke. Eric keeps his brainwashing going.

He tells his son that Brooke is who he really wants, and Ridge, as expected, is confused about what to do next. Should he marry Taylor once again and reunite his family, or should he break things off with Brooke and listen to what Eric wants him to do? Now, what choice will he make?

Meanwhile, Taylor insists that she and Ridge set their wedding date quickly. She is sick and tired of the love triangle, and now that she and Ridge are engaged, she wants to lock the date and look forward to the wedding that will officially reunite them. It’s no secret that Ridge keeps going back and forth.

So any fears Taylor, Thomas, or Steffy may have are not invalid, especially with Eric brainwashing Ridge and forcing him towards Brooke. How will Ridge respond to Taylor’s wish to date? Will his confusion show and cause trouble for him and Taylor, or will he go ahead with her wish?

What exactly will this mean for the love triangle between Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke? Especially with Thomas back in town and Steffy soon returning from her kids’ trip. Stay tuned to know more details of the same.

