The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Electra expressing their love and taking the next step in their relationship. Sheila attempted to talk sense into Luna. The love triangle between Liam, Hope, and Carter heated up while Ivy chatted with Hope about Liam’s feelings.

And then lastly, Carter confronted Liam regarding Hope. There’s lots of drama on the way for avid viewers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Thomas returning excited for Taylor and Ridge’s upcoming nuptials. He has been gone for a while, but he is back, and he is happy to see his parents find their way back to each other. Taylor and Ridge have reunited and are even engaged to be married quite soon.

Thomas walks into Forrester Creations and surprises his mother, who is happy to see him. The two hug and bask in the joy of the mother-son reunion. But all this happiness has an obstacle in its way. It’s none other than Brooke, who is still hoping to get back with Ridge once again.

Irked, Thomas confronts Brooke about trying to steal Ridge away. But then again, back in Italy, Ridge promised Brooke that he would fix things and be together again. He hasn’t followed through on that because he cannot stop going back and forth between Taylor and Brooke.

Now, Brooke has to face another confrontation, and it’s none other than Thomas. He is sick of her interfering in the love and romance between his parents, Taylor and Ridge. Thomas warns Brooke to stay away from them and not try to come between them again. How will she react?

Is she going to try to convince him about her destiny theory, or will she just ignore Thomas and his warning? Last but not least, Li continues to hide Luna and reprimands her for her reckless behavior. She is not ready to reveal to the others that Luna is alive and well, despite what she claims.

But Li is also getting annoyed by her granddaughter’s recklessness. The constant lies, sneaking out, and secrets are making Li frustrated, and Luna is all set to get a reprimand from Li. But then again, when has Luna ever listened to sane advice? Not even Sheila has been able to convince her.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady Makes A Shocking Discovery, Marlena Praises Tate, While Cat & Felicity Celebrate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News