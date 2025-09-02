Prime Video viewers have been busy with one of its most acclaimed shows, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series has been watched for 8.3 million hours a week, proving that audiences are still diving into its five-season run, per Unilad. Now, with its finale already behind it, the show has been praised for delivering an ending that many call perfectly satisfying.

Rachel Brosnahan Shines As Midge Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan leads the story as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a glamorous housewife in 1950s New York whose life shifts when her husband walks out. What follows is her unexpected rise as a stand-up comedian in a male-driven world.

From 2017 to 2023, the series built a devoted fan base, closing out with its fifth season last year. Adding a real-life twist, Brosnahan’s husband, Jason Ralph, joined the cast in later seasons, playing producer Mike Carr. Their on-screen collaboration gave the final chapters of the show an extra layer for longtime viewers.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Perfect Ending

The show collected a remarkable critical run, averaging a 96 percent score across its seasons. From its early days to the closing episode in May 2023, it held on to audience attention and delivered a conclusion fans found both emotional and rewarding. With strong word-of-mouth, it is now poised to push beyond $50 million in value for Amazon’s platform, cementing its place as one of Prime Video’s biggest streaming triumphs.

What Viewers Think Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Viewers were impressed by the show as well. One tweeted, “Just started The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This is good television. We’re so back!”

Just started The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This is good television. We’re so back! pic.twitter.com/Tcjr1QQBQV — 𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗶𝗺𝘄𝗲.🧚🏽‍♀️ ✨ (@asiimwehopesfor) July 18, 2025

Another wrote, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime is so good — easily one of the best series I’ve watched in a while.” A third said, “Every minute I spend watching the marvelous mrs maisel, I want to cry tears of joy cause it’s just THAT. GOOD. I love it so much oh my god.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime is so good — easily one of the best series I’ve watched in a while. It was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (of Gilmore Girls) and her husband Daniel Palladino. And heads up: John Waters makes a surprise appearance in Season 4, Episode 4! pic.twitter.com/5PoLZJWiQM — Anje Vela (@AnjeVela) July 26, 2025

Every minute I spend watching the marvelous mrs maisel, I want to cry tears of joy cause it’s just THAT. GOOD. I love it so much oh my god (did I say Tony Shalhoub is absolutely brilliant in it? Along with Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle and Alex Borstein obvs) — 𝒥. 🌈 (@queenvikander) July 9, 2019

Someone else penned, “I just discovered The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and it’s the best thing I’ve watched in a while. I don’t even like comedy shows.”

I just discovered The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and it’s the best thing I’ve watched in a while. I don’t even like comedy shows — Yemz of Yomo💕 (@abikesometimes) August 24, 2025

All five seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are streaming now, ready to be discovered or revisited by anyone looking for a binge-worthy series with humor and a clear sense of closure.

