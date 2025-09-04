The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Cat and Brady bonding as they helped move the college dorm. Holly and Tate enjoyed some romance in their room. Meanwhile, Arianna got stuck with Aaron, who returned home right in time for college and classes again.

Then there were Xander and Marlena, who discussed the root of his anger in his therapy session. Lastly, Gabi encouraged Philip. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 4, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Johnny refusing to give EJ credit. Now that the trial is over and Johnny has been proven innocent, he returns to his life with Chanel. But when he faces his feather EJ, it becomes clear Johnny has not forgotten him for trying to push Chanel under the bus during the trial.

He also refuses to give EJ any sort of credit for the verdict. Is this going to ruin their tense equation more? Will EJ apologize for trying to use Chanel to save Johnny despite clear instructions to go easy on her? On the other hand, Chanel considers adoption. But will her heart break once again?

Chanel may be ready to start this topic again, but will Johnny say yes this time or take a step back like last time? Is he finally ready to adopt a kid and become a father? Meanwhile, Marlena asks Belle for a favor. What could it be about, and will her daughter grant her favor or not?

Elsewhere, Gabi reports to Tony. She went all out when she planted a pen in Xander’s office and got the dirt she had been looking for. Gabi listened in on the conversations between the brothers and found out that Philip’s letter of claim in the company is fake. She was left shocked and victorious.

Gabiu quickly went over to Tony to report the same to him, and now they have an edge over the brothers in their scheme of taking back the DiMera Enterprises. Lastly, Philip tests Xander. What new drama is about to erupt between the brothers? Is Philip going to stage a trap to check Xander?

Is this going to be a loyalty test? Will Xander pass it? And how exactly will he react when he finds out it was faked by Philip to test him? Stay tuned.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Paper Is Set To Premiere Soon: Here’s Everything To Know About The Office Spinoff

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News