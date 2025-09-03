The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor driving a hard bargain with Cane, using the dirt he has on him. Meanwhile, Claire caught Kyle off guard by rejecting his proposal and drinking with Holden instead. Lastly, Amanda decided to take quite a big risk for Phyllis.

The drama, the friendships, the conflicts, and the plotting are about to get more intense as the weeks go by on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Jack and Diane sharing words of wisdom with Kyle. The last few days saw Kyle get desperate after realizing that he had messed up by not telling Claire the full truth. He was scared that he would lose her, and thus he decided to propose to her for marriage instead.

She was shocked by this sudden decision not long after she questioned Claire about not being fully honest with her. Claire rejected his proposal, and now Kyle does not know what to do. Jack and Diane are there for their son, and they have some advice for him. Will he listen to their words of wisdom?

Not listening to his parents has never landed him in a good place, so he might want to take their suggestions. On the other hand, Claire and Holden team up against Audra. They have gotten closer over the last few months and have often been spotted drinking together. Now they have a motive.

Claire is completely anti-Audra and wants her to pay for her deal with Victor, which involved separating Kyle and Claire. She already told Nate about what happened, which led to the end of Audra’s romance with him, but she is still bloodthirsty for more. Meanwhile, Audra has rejected Holden.

They now have a common goal, and that’s targeting Audra. Is this why they are teaming up against her? How will this Claire and Holden partnership fare? Lastly, Billy makes a commitment to Sally. What could it be about? Is it about their relationship, or is it about her professional life?

Could it be about her work at Abbott Communications? What do the two have in store with Cane and Victor against the Abbott men? Stay tuned.

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucas Cautions Elizabeth, Anna & Dante Respond To 911 While Portia Has An Announcement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News