The previous episode of General Hospital saw a shocking act of violence, with the judge being proclaimed dead. Carly issued a warning to Drew. Michael was dismayed by Willow’s act of going back to Drew despite knowing everything he did, and Elizabeth advocated for Willow to Carly.

Lastly, Sonny delivered grim news by confirming that the judge was dead. The drama is about to get tense in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Michael confiding in Brook Lynn. He is determined to keep Willow and her psychic behavior away from his kids, Wiley and Amelia. Will he get some advice from Brook Lynn about it? Is there more trouble brewing on the horizon when it comes to the custody?

Meanwhile, Lucas cautions Elizabeth. What could it be about? Is this about Willow? Is he asking her not to vouch for her so much without knowing the extent of her lunacy? How will she react to Lucas and his advice? Anna and Dante respond to a 911 call. And it’s more than the body of the judge.

She was confirmed dead, but another crime also happened soon after it. Drew was shot, and anyone could be behind it. After all, almost everyone hates him due to his trickery and plotting. Who could have killed him, and is he going to make it? Who will Anna and Dante question first in this case?

Up next, Portia makes an announcement. Is this about her personal life? She slipped off her ring with Curtis and kissed Isaiah after being sick of seeing her husband get close to his ex Jordan, despite her being clear that she did not like it. Is this reading that? Or about her professional life?

How will Trina and Curtis react to her announcement? The former also has a lot on her mind, considering she was around when Drew was shot. She and Kai heard him get shot and were left shocked and afraid. Elsewhere, Carly realizes that she made a mistake threatening Drew not too long ago.

After all, now that he has been shot, everyone will consider her the biggest suspect since she recently warned him. Vaughn warns Joss that there’s a mole inside the WSB. Who could it be? And then last but not least, Britt issues a warning. To whom and for what reason? Stay tuned to know more.

