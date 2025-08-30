The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki making a big change at Chancellor. On the other hand, Amanda returned home to a new assignment from Cane. Last but not least, Billy told Jack about Cane’s latest plan and how he backed out of their alliance recently.

From bold moves and big risks to opportunities and advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jack seeing Diane’s true colors. Is this another messy situation that the couple will have to wade through? Kyle proposes to Claire, but how will she respond to it? Will she say no or accept his offer to marry him? Then there’s Audra, who asks Nate for a second chance. Will he forgive her and agree to start over again?

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

When Victor drives a hard bargain with Cane, what will this lead to? Up next, Claire catches Kyle off guard. Has she declined his proposal and refused to marry him? Amanda takes a risk for Phyllis. Is this going to land her in trouble? Or will this help her gain Cane’s trust again after France?

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Jack and Diane share words of wisdom with Kyle. Is this about his romance with Claire? How will he react to their suggestions? Claire and Holden team up against Audra. Is this alliance going to cause friction between Claire and Kyle? Billy makes a commitment to Sally, but will he actually see it through?

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Nikki surprises Victor with a romantic evening. Will someone interrupt them and ruin the moment? Michael is presented with a new opportunity. Who is the one giving him an offer? Could it be Jack or Billy? Claire loses her cool with Audra. Is this the start of a new rivalry? Or will this cool off eventually?

Friday, September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor preparing the Newmans for war. Will they join hands to go against the Abbotts once again? Phyllis overplays her hand. What will be the consequences? Last but not least, Lily urges Cane to come clean. Will he reveal something to her?

