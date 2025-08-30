The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt becoming suspicious. Stella shared her fears about the drama Drew snagged her in. Trina asked Kai for help to save her mother Portia who has been dealing with quite a lot in her life. Elizabeth was left taken aback while Carly received an offer.

From hardcore crimes and violence to shocking intel and genuine advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 1, 2025

The first days of the week will feature an encore episode for Labour Day. This old and re-run episode will feature Ric and Ava making a plea, Dante confronting Anna, Brook Lynn seeking out Cody, Laura giving Lulu food for thought and Brad making an outrageous request. Will you tune in or not?

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Up next, we have the first new episode of the week. A shocking act of violence occurs. Is this related to the custody trial judge? Carly issues a warning. Is it to Drew? Michael is dismayed. Will it be related to Willow? Elizabeth advocates for Willow, but for how long? Sonny delivers grim news. Is this going to be about the body found by Rocco and Danny?

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Michael confides in Brook Lynn. Will she offer him some valuable advice? Lucas cautions Elizabeth, but about what? Is this about her blatant support of Willow? Anna and Dante respond to a 911 call. What new mess is about to unfold? Portia makes an announcement. Is her marriage to Curtis over?

Thursday, September 4, 2025

News of a crime sends shockwaves through Port Charles. How will this be handled? Anna and Chase interview suspects. Who is the culprit? Trina is shaken. On the other hand, Nina makes a risky move. How far will she go to keep Willow from Drew? Curtis confides in Jordan. Is it about Portia?

Friday, September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason being shocked. Josslyn and Vaughn fear for their lives while Brennan manipulates Anna. Will he be successful or will he get called out? Alexis is floored. Is it about Drew or something else? Michael gets new intel. How exactly will he use this?

