The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny offering reassurance. Trina made a discovery while Gio and Dante connected, all thanks to Brook Lynn. Portia crossed a line by slipping her wedding ring off and then kissing Isaiah. Last but not least, Drew tried to put the screws to Michael.

The tension, the ticks, and the plotting are getting more intense and exciting for avid watchers of the long-running soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Britt becoming suspicious. Is this about Josslyn and Vaughn, or is this related to Jason instead? On the other hand, Stella shares her fears. Is she finally getting worried that the false insurance fraud charges against her might get her in trouble?

Meanwhile, Trina asks Kai for help. Is this for her father, Curtis, or maybe about Stella? Her former boyfriend does work for Drew, so it makes sense that she has contacted him for some assistance she needs. Then there’s Elizabeth, who is taken aback, but why? What could be the reason for it?

Up next, Carly receives an offer. Is it from Brennan? Or is it going to be from someone else entirely? Someone she wouldn’t expect it from? Then there are Rocco and Danny, who are about to come across a dead body. Most fans’ guesses think that it could be the custody hearing judge’s body.

But who knows? Regardless, Drew has his own mount of enemies, and one of them is his former best friend Curtis, who has had enough. When he has a warning from Drew, how will the latter react? It’s not like Drew to back down, so will this only spur him forward in his crazy quests again?

Then there’s Portia, who recently kissed Isiaiah after slipping off her ring, which signifies her marriage to Curtis. Is she finally tired of seeing Curtis and Jordan’s closeness and has decided to be done with the hollow marriage? How low will she stoop when Willow believes Drew is her best option?

And then last but not the least, Josslyn and Vaughn grow desperate. Is this assignment not working out well? What will be their next plan of action as their trip goes ahead? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

