The previous episode of General Hospital saw Portia not liking what she saw. Willow made an offer to Drew, claiming she’ll get back with him if he got her kids back to her. Gio and Marco found common ground while Molly confronted Kristina about hiring Cody. Lastly, Brook Lynn was encouraged.

The drama, the feuds, and the tension are only about to increase with every passing week on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 28, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sonny offering reassurance. Everyone is sick of Drew and his never-ending planning, but Sonny is sure he’ll get what he deserves. He is reassuring Alexis of the same. But is he being too sure without knowing the cards up Drew’s sleeve and how far he’ll go?

On the other hand, Trina makes a discovery. Is this somehow related to Kai? Or maybe Drew? Or possibly even her best friend, Josslyn? Maybe even her father, Curtis, and mother, Portia? Up next, Gio and Dante connect. This comes as quite a happy move after his recent chat with Brook Lynn.

Then there’s Portia, who crosses a line. Things between her and Curtis are messy once again, and their marriage is on the rocks for the nth time. Is this finally going to be the final nail in the coffin? Or will they manage to bounce back from this mess like previous times? Drew puts the screws to Michael.

He has been searching for something to use against Michael and has not had much luck until Marco hands him exactly that. The latter has a strong vendetta against Sonny and wants him to pay. This is why Marco is willing to give him something that will affect Michael, Sonny’s adoptive son.

Is Marco going to claim that Sonny bribed the judge to rule in Michael’s favor at the custody hearing? What will Drew do with this intel, especially since it’s untrue? It was Sidwell who paid the judge off. Is this going to be how Drew tries to put some pressure on Michael? What will this lead to?

Then there’s Sidwell, who lashes out at Marco. What could be the reason? Is it because his son told Drew about the judge being paid off? And last but not the least, Stella wonders if she’s really going to jail. Will Curtis be able to save his aunt from the insurance fraud charges against her by Drew?

