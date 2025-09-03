The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Brady updating Tate about an investigation into Sophia and her lies regarding the baby. Melinda tried to calm Sophia down after she found out Brady was digging into her lies. Marlena was tormented by her dreams while Chad confides his feelings.

He told Cat that theirs was a connection he was open to explore now that they had finally kissed. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 3, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Cat and Brady bonding. What could be the reason behind this? Is this going to affect whatever headway Cat has finally gotten with Chad after their kiss and chat? Is this going to lead to a love triangle? Or is this just platonic considering Brady also has Sarah?

Meanwhile, Holly and Tate enjoy some romance. Now that their schedule is going to be packed again with classes and education again, the happy pair are making some time for themselves ahead of it. They want to soak in as much romance as they can before things get tense and they get too busy.

Is Sophia going to continue to be the obstacle in their relationship? On the other hand, Ari gets stuck with Aaron. He is back in town right in time for college to begin and while Holly and Tate are busy with each other, Ari is stuck with Aaron. What exactly could this lead to? Maybe a quick fling?

Or maybe a slow burn romance? After all, both of them are single and they might just get along with all the time they will spend together in college. Or they could cause some trouble as young adults. Then there are Xander and Marlena who discuss the root of his anger. Will this help his anger or not?

It’s evident Xander needs therapy and his anger issues have also cost him his marriage with Sarah. Is that why he is willing to work on himself? Will Marlena be able to assist him through this mess? And then lastly, Gabi encourages Philip. The two have been getting close but not organically.

Gabi has a clear motive for getting closer to not just Philip but also Xander. Will Philip give her some much needed intel that she has been searching for due to her deal with Tony? Is he going to fall into the trap set by Gabi?

