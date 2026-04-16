Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is now playing in the 400 crore club at the overseas box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now aiming to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Scroll below for the latest update on day 28.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned overseas?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 417.5 crore gross at the overseas box office in 28 days. It brought in 1.5 crore gross on the fourth Wednesday. Despite competition from Dacoit, Vaazha 2, and other Indian and international releases, the spy action thriller continues to rule international markets.

Starting tomorrow, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will compete against Bhooth Bangla. Akshay Kumar has a strong star pull in overseas markets. His reunion with Priyadarshan for a fantasy horror-comedy has left fans in anticipation. Only time will tell how well Ranveer Singh starrer holds its fort amid the Bollywood battle.

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release is currently the 4th highest-grossing film of all time. Dhurandhar 2 is now aiming to surpass Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which concluded its international lifetime at 482.54 crore gross. It needs another 65 crore in the kitty to officially enter the top 3 highest-grossers. However, the momentum has now slowed down. With added competition from Bhooth Bangla, the target has gotten challenging.

All said and done, Dhurandhar 2 is a massive blockbuster at the overseas box office. It is among the rare Bollywood films to have entered the 400 crore club in the first phase of its international run, which deserves to be celebrated.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 417.5 crore (28 days) Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28: Crosses 1750 Crore Milestone, Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Closer To Baahubali 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News