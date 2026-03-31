Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the 350 crore milestone at the overseas box office. It is not only the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 but has also surpassed every single film from last year. That’s not it; the spy-action thriller has now emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film internationally. Scroll below for the day 12 update.

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 12 Collection

According to the official update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 355.64 crore gross in 12 days of its overseas run. In the last 24 hours, it witnessed a jump of over 13 crore, which is phenomenal. The Eid 2026 release has already emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office. It is also shining bright in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Hong Kong, among other leading circuits.

Most would know that Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed Dhurandhar (299.35 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise overseas. It has also become Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar‘s highest international grossers and is now setting new benchmarks.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats Aamir Khan’s PK

Aamir Khan’s PK concluded its international journey, earning 342.5 crore. In only 12 days, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed that mark by a considerable margin. It is now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the overseas box office. Today, it will beat Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun and take over the 6th spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 355.64 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Only 1.13 Crore Away From Mardaani 3, But Is It Too Late Now?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News