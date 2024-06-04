8 Lighthearted Indian Web Series You Should Watch If You Liked Panchayat.

When Panchayat premiered on Prime Video in 2020, nobody thought the TVF show would be a milestone in the Indian web series space. With its realistic characters, situational humour, and authentic representation of rural India, the show became one of the most-watched shows on OTT.

Panchayat has aired three seasons so far, and the story of urban engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi finding a home in the Phulera village still strikes the right chords. If you like lighthearted comedy shows like Panchayat, here are eight Indian web series you should watch next.

1. Humorously Yours (2016-Present)

Starring Vipul Goyal as a fictionalized version of himself, Humorously Yours follows the stand-up comedian as he navigates his career and personal life. The TVF series blends elements of reality and fiction, often drawing inspiration from Vipul’s real-life experiences. The show, also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Rasika Dugal, balances light-hearted moments with the more serious aspects of a comedian’s life. Its humour is based on everyday situations and observations, making it highly relatable to the viewers. Humorously Yours is streaming on Zee5.

2. Gullak (2019-Present)

Sony Liv’s Gullak has received wide acclaim for its heartwarming portrayal of middle-class family life in India. The TVF series revolves around the small-town Mishra family and showcases the little yet significant moments of their daily lives. These stories are told through the perspective of a gullak (piggy bank), which represents the family’s memories. The well-written characters, including Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, bring their flavour to the narrative. The actors, including Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, wonderfully portray the strong bonds and challenges within the family, adding emotional depth to the show.

3. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (2018-Present)

After impressing the audience with his stand-up comedy, Zakir Khan ventured into acting with Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Created by the comedian, the show stars him as Ronny Bhaiya, a young man who lies about his uncle being a local MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) to gain respect and influence. However, little does he know that his lie would lead to chaotic events. The show is filled with witty dialogues and situational comedy, making it entertaining and touching upon heartfelt themes like friendship, family bonds, and personal growth. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare can be watched on Amazon miniTV.

4. Home Shanti (2022)

Featuring powerhouses of talent like Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, Home Shanti is a comedy-drama that tells the story of the Joshis, a middle-class family who dreams of building their own home in Dehradun. As they begin the construction of their house, the family has to face the ups and downs of life. The Disney+ Hotstar series displays light-hearted humour through everyday family interactions and rightly captures the essence of Indian culture and traditions. The show has been lauded for its strong performances, relatable storytelling, and emotionally rich narrative.

5. Potluck (2021-Present)

Potluck is a Sony Liv series that follows the Shastri family, who gather for regular potluck meals organized by the family patriarch, Govind Shastri. These meals are meant to unite the family and allow them to connect. Set in an urban environment, the show demonstrates the blend of traditional values and modern challenges in contemporary Indian life while the family steers through hilarious everyday situations. The comedy-drama stars an impressive ensemble that includes Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, Kitu Gidwani, Jatin Sial, Harman Singha, Shikha Talsania, Saloni Khanna, Siddhant Karnick, and Varun Sood.

6. ImMature (2019-Present)

A web series capturing the essence of adolescence, ImMature chronicles the journey of high school friends Dhruv, Chhavi, Kabir, and Susu as they face the ups and downs of teenage life. It delves into their adventures, friendships, crushes, and the typical struggles associated with growing up. The series features numerous light-hearted moments, as the innocence and awkwardness between the characters bring up humour. ImMature is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has garnered critical acclaim due to its relatable characters, engaging storytelling, and authentic portrayal of teenage life.

7. Yeh Meri Family (2018–Present)

Another TVF show on the list, Yeh Meri Family, is praised for its nostalgia and heartfelt depiction of family life in 1990s India. The show tells the story of the middle-class Gupta family living in Jaipur in 1998, told through the point-of-view of their 12-year-old son, Harshu. Portrayed by Vishesh Bansal, Harshu offers the viewers a nostalgic lens into childhood and growing up during the ‘90s. In the second and third seasons, the focus shifts to a new family based in Lucknow in 1994. The show authentically portrays middle-class Indian life, incorporating the era’s cultural references, technological limitations, and lifestyle nuances. Yeh Meri Family can be watched on Amazon miniTV.

8. PariWar (2020)

With a star-studded cast including Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Yashpal Sharma, PariWar follows a family quarrelling over their inheritance. At the same time, their property is donated to a theatre artist. The Disney+ Hotstar is set in a typical Indian joint family environment, showcasing the complexities of relationships and interactions within such households. The slapstick comedy further keeps the audience engaged. PariWar has been appreciated for its clever writing, stellar performances, and amusing portrayal of family life.

