As the world recovered from COVID, Netflix gave us one of the most binge-worthy series, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ With the Indian voyeuristic knack that was evident with reality shows like Bigg Boss, FLBW became a guilty pleasure for many. What made it a must-watch was that it gave us a glamorous peek into the lives of some of Bollywood’s high-profile wives and their families.

There was high-octane drama, runway fashion, bitching and catfights, and the show became a huge success globally. With all eyes on Season 3 of the series, here’s a list of Bollywood wives we wish to get some inside scoop on in the coming year.

1. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan may be the lucky woman who married superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but she is also a diva in her own right. Starting off as an interior designer, Gauri went on to become one of the industry’s most successful producers. Although we have seen her in the previous seasons, we bet we have eager eyes and ears awaiting Gauri’s inclusion in the show, obviously because that gives us a window into the world of SRK, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, too, deep inside the high walls of Mannat.

2. Twinkle Khanna

Also known as Mrs Funny Bones, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar’s better half, is a well-known author and columnist. She is super intelligent and extremely witty, and in her first book, she gave us a daily log of our lives. Twinkle’s candid comebacks and hilarious commentary would definitely add to the show’s TRP. It would also be interesting to see what actually happens at 4 a.m. at Tina’s home when Aki starts his day.

3. Mira Rajput Kapoor

Trending now on social media, Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, has become one of the most sought-after women in the industry. She is a paparazzi princess, and her Instagram page is flooded with love. For someone who started as virtually unknown, Mira has become quite the public figure with a bunch of ads and endorsements in her kitty. She is highly opinionated and deals with controversy’s favourite child, Shahid, on a daily basis. Now, that is definitely worth a watch.

4. Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s Biwi No. 1 Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession and is often spotted arm-in-arm with Varun at every party and event. VD’s childhood sweetheart and his biggest pillar of strength, Natasha, has already become a mother, and that should bring in a good dose of drama from his home.

5. Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza married actor Riteish Deshmukh very early in her career, and things went into a slump for a while. However, with Genelia’s infectious energy on Instagram, she has made a comeback of sorts. Adored by the industry as well as her family, Mrs Deshmukh will definitely bring some tamasha into our lives if she goes on the show.

If the makers are reading, our wishlist for the next season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is coveted.

