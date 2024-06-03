Panchayat 3 was released a week ago and received mostly positive reviews. The Amazon Prime Video series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The cast includes talented artists like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar, Durgesh Kumar, and others.

The cast is quite elated with the amazing reaction from the audience. What makes Panchayat such an incredible watch is its unique casting. The makers have brought together such wonderful actors and made sure every talent shines. One such actor is Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan, aka Banrakas, in the series. Even though things are better, Durgesh has some serious advice for the youngsters. The actor also opened up about his depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durgesh Kumar (@durgesh.kumar.81)



Panchayat 3 Star Durgesh Kumar on Depression & More

About being in depression twice, Durgesh Kumar shared, “You need to be prepared psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally and economically to be an actor. I have suffered depression twice in 11 years. Unless you are not psychologically, economically and mentally healthy, please don’t come into the acting field. I am being brutally honest about it.”

The Panchayat 3 star further told Lallantop, “This is no place to try. This place is filled with crazy people. All the successful people you see today, including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who were my seniors at the National School of Drama or even Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they are all half crazy people, nobody discloses this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durgesh Kumar (@durgesh.kumar.81)

In the same interview, Durgesh Kumar revealed that Pankaj Tripathi’s batch had 20 equally talented people, but they’re nowhere to be seen. “Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s batch had around 30 people, other than Nawazuddin, the only person who made his name in the industry is Nirmal Das, who got a role in Sarfarosh. Later, that man went crazy and is dead today. Nobody is aware of it. Do you see the struggle here? You really need to be mentally strong. If you are not, I request you, please never come to Bombay.”

The Panchayat 3 actor shared that he had to beg on the feet of casting directors to get roles. He has worked in films like Highway, Sultan, and Freaky Ali, which didn’t help his career. Kumar added, “I just had one day’s role in Panchayat season 1. I shot for just 2.5 hours. I am really thankful to Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, who wrote the ‘Banrakas’ role. I am glad. I am not Irrfan, Nawazuddin; I am an average actor with survival instinct in me,” the Panchayat 3 star stated.

Meanwhile, Panchayat 3 has taken a serious tone in its storytelling this time. The first two seasons of the Jitendra Kumar starrer had a light tone. The exciting part is that the show’s director recently confirmed his plans to make two more seasons. So we will see the cast reunite for future seasons, including Durgesh Kumar being a part of the same.

Must Read: Mirzapur Season 3: Fans Get Annoyed With The Continous Teasing About The Release Date, React, “Ab Toh Date Batade Bhai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News