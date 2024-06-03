It has been over a month since Heeramandi was released. It’s a web series based on the lives of courtesans from the pre-independence era of India. The Netflix show, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Taha Shah Badussha.

Heeramandi on Netflix received mixed reactions. But people loved the music and several performances. Sadly, one actress who was massively trolled and criticised for acting was Sharmin Segal, who plays Alamzeb. Many on the internet trolled Sharmin for her “expressionless” acting and called her out for getting the role only because she’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece.

Later, some people on the internet also started sharing her interviews, and they didn’t like the way she gave answers. Despite the memes and extreme reactions, the actress has been quiet the entire time. Sharmin has now spoken up on the issue.

Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal On Being Trolled

Sharmin Segal said in an interview, “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives, but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree.”

The Heeramandi actress further told News18, “There was a point when I was not looking at many things (reviews), but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself.”

Meanwhile, today, Netflix confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi will return for another season. After the amazing response the first season received, fans will get to see more of the courtesan drama. In their announcement post, Netflix India has tagged the cast members of season 1: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sandeeja Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Sharmin Segal.

