Netflix has built a strong run of unexpected hits this year, and among them, The Summer Hikaru Died has stood out as a rare blend of horror and emotion. The anime carved out its place with imagery and themes that felt sharper and more unsettling than anything else on the platform; therefore, the announcement of Season 2 was met with huge excitement.

The renewal came quickly after the finale, confirmed through the anime’s official X account along with a striking poster, new manga illustrations, and a teaser that picked up right where season 1 ended.

The Summer Hikaru Died – Season 2 Production Confirmed, with a new visual revealed! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gvXTIAae6U — 【The Summer Hikaru Died】EN Global (@hikaru_anime_en) September 27, 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died: Season 1 Recap & The Dark Ending

The story so far has followed Yoshiki as he struggles to accept the grim truth about his friend Hikaru Indo’s death, while also grappling with the presence of the creature that took Hikaru’s form. The first season ended on a haunting moment, with Yoshiki begging the creature not to leave, and instead of separating, the two stayed together. The teaser showed them walking along the shore, directly setting the tone for season 2.

Manga Chapters Covered In Season 1

Season 1 adapted chapters 1 through 26 of the Young Ace UP manga, and chapter 39 has only recently been released. With the manga publishing new chapters monthly, the anime’s production will require more time to maintain its careful pacing. This makes a release before 2027 unlikely, as the studio will wait for the material to build up, per Screenrant.

CyGamesPictures, the studio behind the anime, has balanced multiple projects, including adaptations of CyGames properties like Umamusume, and is rumored to be working on a Kagurabachi anime. Their handling of Hikaru’s grotesque visuals and emotionally charged storytelling has earned them recognition, and the time they take only strengthens expectations.

What To Expect In The Summer Hikaru Died: Season 2

Season 2 is set to reveal darker truths about Hikaru and the creature’s origin while introducing the Hole Closing Arc from the manga. A growing rift allows more impurities to seep in, sparking a crisis as Hikaru and Yoshiki navigate their possible reconciliation after the first season’s conclusion.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Alice In Borderland Season 3: Who Plays Rei Morikage? Meet Tina Tamashiro, The Actress Behind The Fan-Favorite Character

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News