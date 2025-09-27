Alice in Borderland Season 3 is making waves among the audience, and we may finally get the answer to the question of who the Joker was in the thriller series. In the third season, Arisu and Usagi once again entered the Borderland and competed in the deadly game. They defeated every cardholder in the past two seasons, but the Joker one was yet to arrive. Meanwhile, with the ending now, it’s seemingly clear who was the Joker in the Borderland.

NOTE: This article contains major spoilers for Alice in Borderland Season 3. Please proceed with caution.

Arisu Meets Joker In The Ending Of Alice In Borderland Season 3?

In the final of ‘Possible Future’, Arisu decided to sacrifice himself and pushed others to pass the game and go back to the real world. However, in a surprising twist, Arisu managed to escape the doors after he refused Banda’s offer to be a citizen of the Borderland.

The whole place witnessed massive destruction caused by floods, and when Arisu attempted to rescue Usaga and others, he engaged in an encounter with Banda, who was about to kill Arisu with a gun.

Out of nowhere, a laser light killed Banda, and a mysterious figure arrived on the scene. The cryptic person holds the power even to stop time, and with a second, he pauses all the destruction and offers Arisu a chance to play a final game with him.

Arisu asked him about being the real Joker in the Borderland, he refused to assert but instead called himself the ‘Watchman’ of the place. In this final game, Arisu flipped two cards, both of which were ‘Jokers’. With this coincidence, he offered Arisu to choose the path of life or death, from which Arisu chose life and rescued Usagi from the destruction, and went back to the real world.

Was ‘Watchman’ The Real Joker In The Borderland?

With the powers of that mysterious figure, it is evident that he is not merely the ‘Watchman’ of the place, but instead has a bigger role in the Borderland. Also, with the death of ‘Banda’, it’s clear that he was merely a citizen of the Borderland, but not a joker.

All the signs imply that the cryptic person who played the final battle with Arisu was not only the watchman but also the potential Joker player of Borderland. Rest assured, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold. As with the post-credit scene, it’s evident that the story of Borderland is not over yet.

