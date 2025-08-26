The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Will being confused about the previous night as he tried to piece things together. On the other hand, Carter’s proposal to Hope was interrupted by Ridge. And then lastly, Bill helped Liam figure out what he wants in this new phase.

The emotional turmoil, the drama and the tension is about to escalate in the coming weeks head on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 26, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Will struggling with guilt over a drunken night that he can’t remember. The night of his party turned from a happy celebration to a disaster. He woke up from his drunken night and tried to piece things together. It was later he found out the truth of what happened.

The girl who became intimate with him was not his girlfriend Electra and now he is guilty about not being sober enough to differentiate. Will wants to know the truth about who she was but will he be able to find out that it was Luna? Because nobody except Li and Sheila yet know that she is alive.

What will he do when he does find out? Will he tell Electra the truth? On the other hand, Liam makes a heartfelt plea to Hope. After his fake brain tumor scare, he saw life with a new lens and has realized that he still has feelings for Hope and wants to be with her. Liam wants to reunite his happy family.

He wants him, Hope and their daughter Beth to be together once again and he makes that clear to Hope. How will Hope respond to his plea? Because even though she clearly still has a soft corner for Liam, she is engaged to Carter. Speaking of him, last but not least, Ridge and Carter make a pact.

Carter is adamant about taking things forward and marrying Hope as soon as possible but Ridge hasn’t exactly been the biggest supporter of this relationship. When the two make a pact, what could it be about? Is Ridge going to make a dent in Carter’s plans or will he agree to support him?

And how will Liam’s confession change the course for Hope and Carter? She has not been able to stop thinking about Liam and she cannot ignore that fact. Is she going to break things off with Carter eventually for Liam?

