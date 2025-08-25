The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna coming back to consciousness and immediately going back to her evil plotting. She spiked Will’s drink after sneaking into his promotion celebration party. Luna then proceeded to rape him while he had no control over what was happening.

And now the drama is about to escalate with a lot of storylines overlapping and causing some major chaos. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 25, 2205, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Will being confused about the previous night. He had quite a lot of fun at this party. That was until Luna spiked his drink and roamed around in a hazy state, not knowing what was actually happening. His condition was such that Deacon had to carry him upstairs.

He asked Will to sleep the hangover off not knowing what Luna planned to do with him. The next day, Will is more confused than ever as he tries to recall what happened. He cannot remember much except flashes of the night. He thought he was getting intimate with Electra, but it was Luna.

Is he going to realize soon that it was not his girlfriend but Luna who came disguised under a mask to get intimate with him? Will has been trying to recall things but his brain is not able to piece things together. But when he finds out that Electra did not come to him later, he is bound to be shocked.

After all, he thought he was finally getting intimate with his girlfriend and it turns out it was not her at all. When and how will he find out the truth? On the other hand, Carter’s proposal to Hope is interrupted by Ridge. He is quite determined to marry Hope as soon as possible, but is he hurrying?

He is planning the wedding as soon as possible but it looks like Ridge has something to tell him. How will this interruption go? Is he going to dissuade Carter from getting too ahead of himself? How will Carter react to Ridge? And then last but not the least, Bill helps Liam figure out what he wants.

The father and son duo have gotten closer over the last weeks, especially with the truth about Grace scamming them for one million dollars. Liam is grappling with the reality of his life. Is Bill going to help his son get through this new phase? Will this bring them even closer together? Stay tuned.

