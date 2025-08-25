Peacemaker Season 2 Vs. Dexter: Resurrection

2025 has been a thrilling year for streaming audiences who love long-form television. Among the standout titles recently hitting the small screen are Michael C. Hall’s Dexter: Resurrection and James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2. Though worlds apart in style and tone, both shows have earned glowing praise from critics and fans alike, each building a strong following of its own.

Currently, Peacemaker Season 2 boasts an impressive 99% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the new Dexter chapter isn’t far behind with a solid 94%. But when it comes to IMDb ratings, which premiere episode really holds the edge? Let’s find out.

Peacemaker S2 vs. Dexter: Resurrection — Which Premiere Wins On IMDb?

The opening episode of Peacemaker Season 2, titled ‘The Ties That Grind’, has an individual rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. In comparison, Dexter: Resurrection’s premiere episode, ‘A Beating Heart’, which debuted on July 11, stands stronger with an IMDb user rating of 8.9/10. This means Michael C. Hall’s return as the iconic serial killer edged out the John Cena-led superhero series in terms of IMDb fan reception to their respective premieres.

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is a respected superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings.

What Is Dexter: Resurrection About?

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the events of New Blood. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, the vigilante serial killer who lives by his late father’s moral code. After awakening from a coma, Dexter discovers that his son Harrison has already disappeared. Determined to track him down, he heads to New York City, only to find himself pursued by his former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a relentless NYPD officer.

