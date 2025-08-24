Peacemaker opens its second season with “The Ties That Grind,” and the story wastes no time in tying itself to the bigger picture of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. The premiere does not just reference Superman’s world, it dives deep into Batman’s territory with a surprising cameo that fans did not see coming. Out of all the characters to show up, it happens to be one of Batman’s most unusual villains, the White Rabbit.

The Comic Book Origins of White Rabbit

During an awkward but hilarious Justice Gang audition, Peacemaker crosses paths with a woman storming out in tears, dressed head to toe in a white-and-pink bunny outfit. Comic fans would instantly recognize her as Jaina Hudson, better known as the White Rabbit.

Played by Brey Noelle, she’s a curious pick for the series, since the character first appeared in Batman: The Dark Knight #1 by David Finch, per Collider. White Rabbit’s abilities are not your usual Gotham brand of menace as Jaina can split herself into two distinct beings – her everyday self and the pale-skinned, white-haired alter ego. The bizarre power explained why the villain looked so different from her human counterpart, and though Batman managed to catch her, she slipped away during the Crime Syndicate’s takeover in the Forever Evil storyline.

Brey Noelle shares behind the scenes pics as the White Rabbit in ‘Peacemaker’ S2 🐰 pic.twitter.com/eAy8RqNCVR — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 22, 2025

Peacemaker and the Justice Gang Interview Twist

The scene gets even sharper during Peacemaker’s awkward interview with Maxwell Lord, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. Thanks to a lazy sound setup by Guy, he overhears the panel mocking him, and it is hinted that White Rabbit went through the same embarrassment. The fact that she was auditioning suggests two possible directions. Either she was aiming to rebrand herself as a hero, or the insults she faced will be the push that turns her into a full-fledged villain in the DCU.

The episode does not stop there with Batman connections. Viewers catch glimpses of Arkham Asylum and Belle Reve breakouts, while Peacemaker’s journey to an alternate dimension briefly touches Blüdhaven, the city often linked to Nightwing. Other DC projects under Gunn and Safran have also kept Batman’s shadow looming large. Creature Commandos referenced the Dark Knight capturing Dr. Phosphorus, and Superman showcased Gotham receiving refugees after a dimensional rift threatened to consume Metropolis.

#Peacemaker [SPOILERS] I can’t tell what’s worse: Chris faithfully believing the Justice Gang was going to recruit him (as heartbreaking as that was to watch) or the fact they were all so unprofessional during his interview, LMAOOO! pic.twitter.com/8kQc7Ygwz1 — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) August 22, 2025

What White Rabbit Means for Batman’s Future in the DCU

Gunn has made it clear that Batman in the new DCU won’t be lighthearted or campy, but this latest appearance shows that he is not afraid to pull villains from unexpected places. By giving attention to characters like White Rabbit, the DCU widens its scope and builds a Gotham where the threats are as varied as the heroes themselves.

Peacemaker’s second season seems intent on blending absurd humor with subtle world-building, and by bringing White Rabbit into the fold, it quietly teases Gotham’s future while keeping Peacemaker right in the thick of it.

New episodes stream Thursdays on HBO Max.

