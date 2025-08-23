The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 is already streaming on HBO Max and Jio Hotstar. The John Cena superhero series is getting all the buzz from the audience, and after watching the first episode, fans can’t wait for the second episode. Meanwhile, James Gunn dropped many Easter eggs in episode 1 of Peacemaker, and in this article, we will cover all the potential ones you may have missed!

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 Easter Eggs

Peacemaker Season 2 episode 1 explained the DCU canon, including the new timeline or rebooted version of the DC Universe. The recap showed all the changes made and revealed how Gunn plans to reset things in this superhero universe.

The Justice League was also replaced, and history is rewritten as if it never existed. The new timeline of DCU doesn’t incorporate the Justice League, which is why they were swapped in episode 1 with Hawkgirl and Green Lantern, and the new Justice Gang instead.

White Rabbit, a popular criminal from Gotham City, also made her presence felt. She has the power to duplicate herself physically, and she was spotted crying in episode 1 after she gave a terrible interview to Justice Gang.

After making his first appearance in Superman, Lordtech’s owner was once again part of the DC Universe in Peacemaker Season 2. In the first episode, Maxwell Lord sponsored the Justice Gang and conducted recruitment interviews with Green Lantern and Hawkgirl.

A Lex Luthor reference was also made when Sasha Bordeaux mentioned that ARGUS is on high alert due to inter-dimensional anomalies, and this was since the ‘The Luthor Incident’.

The Justice Gang, Superman and Supergirl appear! In the new timeline, the Justice League never existed, so Hawgirl, Green Lantern and the gang show up instead. Again, we learn what’s canon through flashbacks. We’re shown all of S1 is canon with one change. pic.twitter.com/XZ38cAAEM0 — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) August 22, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 Hints At DCU Expansion

Additionally, the expansion of the DC Universe is also hinted at when the Sphere news mentioned the numerous metahuman breakouts from Belle Reeve and Arkham. This link hints at the broader universe of DC and its future expansions in the upcoming films.

Also, when the Peacemaker visits the alternative dimensions, he sees that his brother and father are alive. In the original time, he killed his brother & father to keep the peace. These Easter eggs show that the alternative universe is perfect and that there are no evils in that universe.

The alternate dimension is a perfect world Peacemaker’s brother, who he killed as a child, is alive here. Peacemaker’s father is also alive, and he’s not evil! They both love him and are superheroes that fight for good as the Top Trio. pic.twitter.com/mzoK3lCYIY — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) August 22, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Euphoria Season 3: Premiere, Cast, Story, Everything We Know So Far About Zendaya Starrer Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News