James Gunn’s Superman is now less than $1 million away from the $600 million mark. The new take on the Man of Steel marks a fresh chapter in the DC universe under James Gunn’s direction, and even before the movie was released, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the project were sky-high.

Superman’s Strong Domestic Performance Drives Box Office Success

Thankfully, the hype has translated into box office performance. The movie has grossed around $599 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) so far, largely due to the strong response by DC fans in the US. However, the reception has been lukewarm among international audiences, with exceptions in the UK, France, and Spain.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America- $343.5 million

International – $256 million

Worldwide – $599.5 million

Superman Ranks Among Top Domestic Superhero Movies

Regarding domestic superhero movie earnings, Superman now sits at 25th, having surpassed Marvel’s 2022 hit Thor: Love and Thunder ($343.2m). With its current momentum, the film could continue climbing the chart in the days ahead.

James Gunn likely wants the movie to climb even higher, potentially reaching the top five highest-grossing movies of the year. Currently, Superman is sixth, just below How to Train Your Dragon, which has collected around $626 million.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of 2025

Ne Zha II – $1.8 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1 billion A Minecraft Movie – $955.1 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $829.8 million How to Train Your Dragon – $626.4 million

Superman’s Weekend Box Office Could Push Earnings Higher

With the weekend here, Superman is looking to boost its box office further. The film has seen strong earnings so far, although the number of theaters showing the movie has decreased from its opening weekend. Weekday collections have slowed compared to its initial release, making this weekend one of the last chances for a significant box office push.

The movie has also achieved several milestones, entering the list of the highest-grossing films worldwide and securing a spot among the top superhero movies. Its continued popularity reflects strong domestic support, while international reception has been more varied.

