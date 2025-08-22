Superman has surpassed major hits during its theatrical run and is now closing in on a Bradley Cooper-starrer war drama’s domestic haul. Cooper’s film also won an Academy Award, and he got a nomination in the Best Actor category. There is also a connection between James Gunn’s movie and Cooper. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Gunn’s movie is earning the $600 million milestone today at the North American box office, but we can officially report that once the numbers roll out. It is happening over this weekend only. It has also surpassed the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, cracking the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films list in 2025. The makers are relieved now that this DCU movie is a hit.

Superman’s box office collection after 41 days in North America

The DCU flick collected $651K this Wednesday, a decline of 32.8% from last week. After 41 days, it has collected over $343.0 million at the domestic box office. Superman has strong legs at the domestic box office, ruling at the #1 spot upon release until The Fantastic Four: First Steps came out. It is reportedly the second biggest DC movie at the domestic box office, only behind Wonder Woman.

On track to surpass Bradley Cooper’s American Sniper

Bradley Cooper-led American Sniper is a notable film in his career, and it was directed by Clint Eastwood. He was nominated for the Oscars in the Best Actor category as well. The film won the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing. American Sniper collected over $350.1 million at the domestic box office, and according to The Numbers, it is the all-time 8th highest-grossing movie by Warner Bros pictures at the domestic box office.

Superman is less than $10 million away from surpassing American Sniper and taking the 8th rank. For the unversed, it is at #9 on the top 10 list at the moment. Since James Gunn’s movie is tracking to earn between $350 million and $360 million in its domestic run, it will easily beat American Sniper.

What role did Bradley Cooper play in James Gunn’s Superman?

Bradley Cooper did not have a full-fledged role in James Gunn’s Superman. He had a brief cameo of only about a minute. Cooper appeared as Jor-El, Kal-El’s father, via a holographic recording left for his son before Krypton’s destruction, but played a small but important role in Superman’s origin story.

The James Gunn-helmed Superman is the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, with a $598.5 million worldwide gross. It was released in theaters on July 11.

