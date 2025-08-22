The first episode of John Cena’s Peacemaker Season 2 is finally here. The audience is already expressing their reaction to the first episode, especially after a drastic change is made by James Gunn. Before heading towards the reactions of Peacemaker Season 2, a spoiler warning alert as the reaction contains some major spoilers heading towards the show.

Fans are satisfied with the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2

After watching the first episode of John Cena’s popular series, fans can’t stop sharing their reactions on Twitter (X). One user on X marked the episode better than most of Season 1. Also, he feels that there are only a few things that bugged him about the Peacemaker Season 2 episode 1.

“Peacemaker S2Ep1 – Okay, a few things bugged me but overall this 1 ep was better than most of S1. It’s only 1 ep, but Gunn managed 2 write drama with very little humor & the humor that is there doesn’t hurt dramatic moments. Vigilante still sucks though & I’ll be upset #Peacmaker” – user wrote

Peacemaker S2Ep1

Okay, a few things bugged me but overall this 1 ep was better than most of S1. It’s only 1 ep, but Gunn managed 2 write drama with very little humor & the humor that is there doesn’t hurt dramatic moments. Vigilante still sucks though & I’ll be upset #Peacmaker — Eric Curto (@annericelover) August 22, 2025

Another fan shared his reaction on X by asserting his opinion on the intro of Season 2. He feels that the stage and choreography weren’t very good, and he also said that his opinion has no bias as such or influence from other people’s opinions.

I didn’t like the intro for Peacemaker Season 2. They should’ve kept Do Ya Wanna Taste it?. I also don’t like the stage and the choreography. Meh. (Saying this without seeing any reactions. I will come back to this app once I watch the episode.) — When Batmen Fly (@whenbatmenfly) August 22, 2025

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 1 also feels less funny and more emotional to the user. He also praised how John Cena has become a much better actor, and he feels this is James Gunn at his peak. He added that there is also a vibe shift in Season 2 from the previous installment.

watched #peacemaker as soon as i woke up, loved it. you can really feel the vibe shift from s1, it’s less funny and more emotional. john cena has gotten so much better as an actor, i truly felt sad watching him sob. great set up for the season, this is james gunn at his peak. — stormz ⚡️ (@stormz_cc) August 22, 2025

James Gunn pulled a massive change in Peacemaker Season 2

After months of speculation, James Gunn has rewritten the history of Peacemaker by swapping out the Justice League for Superman, Supergirl & Justice Gang. The second season retcons the season 1 Justice League cameo, and now it is replaced by the reboot universe of James Gunn.

This massive change is getting a major reaction on the internet, with many believing it as a good move for the future of the DC Universe

History has been rewritten. ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 swaps out the Justice League for Superman, Supergirl & the Justice Gang. Welcome to the DCU! pic.twitter.com/KRNBTHRnVt — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 22, 2025

