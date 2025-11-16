James Gunn pushed the DCU forward again as Man of Tomorrow confirmed the arrival of Brainiac. The reveal turned a long-running rumor into reality, positioning the film as a major step in the new DC Universe. According to The Wrap, Brainiac will finally make his cinematic debut, with principal photography set to begin in April 2026 in Atlanta.

Man of Tomorrow Script Tease Sparked Fan Speculation

Gunn and DC Studios have not commented, but the speculation began the moment James Gunn shared the script cover for Man of Tomorrow on September 22, 2025. He later told Entertainment Weekly in September that he knew exactly what the script tease would trigger among fans.

He held back from confirming the villain at the time, but the hint was clear enough for many who had waited years for Brainiac to appear on the big screen.

One fan commented on Gunn’s Instagram post at that time, “No spoilers man! Now I know there’s a guy with a brain in it!!” Another added, “Let’s go it’s Brainiac.” A third said, “Oh my! James you know how to make a man smile any day of the week ☺️! Let’s goooo! Also how to scream because I’m SCREAMING and CHEERING SO LOUD RIGHT NOW!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Brainiac’s History In Superman Adaptations

Brainiac has lived across Superman adaptations for years. James Marsters played him in season 5 of Smallville. Syfy’s Krypton ran for two seasons with Blake Ritson taking on the classic foe, but despite this long presence in television, he never reached a theatrical Superman story until now.

Gunn has already shared that the 2027 film will center on David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult as their characters form an uneasy alliance. Along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Frank Grillo returns as Rick Flag Sr. after his roles in Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2.

James Gunn described it as a story where Lex Luthor and Superman are forced to work together against a threat far larger than either of them. He called it as much a Lex film as it is a Superman film and spoke about how much he enjoyed shaping the dynamic between the two leads.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

DCU Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters Schedule

DCU’s Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters moves ahead in 2026 with Supergirl arriving on June 26, 2026, and Clayface opening on September 11, 2026. HBO’s Lanterns is reportedly set for early 2026. Man of Tomorrow will follow on July 9, 2027.

