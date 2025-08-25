The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Johnny’s trial finally coming to a close. EJ recalled that Rachel was the one who shot him and told Kritsten about it so she could prepare for it. A shocked Kristen decided to take the fall for her daughter and went to court, confessing she was EJ’s shooter.

And now things are about to get quite messy as a mother tries to protect the future of her daughter. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 25, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama that revolves around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brady confronting Kristen. Now that news of Kristen being in prison for EJ’s shooting is out, Brady is left quite flabbergasted. After all, for weeks she claimed that she had nothing to do with the incident and now she confessed in cort that she shot her brother.

It’s bound to make Brady scratch his head and confront her about it. Is she going to tell him that she lied to protect their daughter Rachel who was the actual shooter? Marlena and EJ already know that Kristen is protecting and covering for Rachel, but will Brady find out about it? Or will she not tell him?

Brady won’t leave so easily though as he wants answers. But will he get them or will Kristen continue to let him believe she is the culprit? On the other hand, EJ tries to throw Chad off the scent. Brady is not the only one with questions about Kristen being arrested. Chad will want to know too.

Just like Brady, he will also question why Kristen suddenly confessed after denying any involvement in this for so long. Will EJ be able to ensure that Chad does not find out the truth? Meanwhile, Leo has a frosty run-in with Gwen. What exactly will go down between these two former best friends?

Then there’s Cat who clues Rafe in. What could it be? Is it related to their training or is it about her growing closeness with Chad? And lastly, Marlena consoles a devastated Rachel. Though this happened because Kristen was protecting her, it will not be easy for Rachel to swallow this harsh reality.

Her mother is in jail and she doesn’t even know that it’s to protect her. Will Marlena be able to comfort her as she goes through fear, confusion and sadness? Is this going to bond the two even more?

Stay tuned for details. Follow TV updates on Koimoi.

Must Read: From Ankita Lokhande To Ram Kapoor: TV Stars Who Couldn’t Shine Bright In Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News