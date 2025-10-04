The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Jack agreeing on a plan of attack after joining hands in a surprising temporary alliance against Cane. On the other hand, Billy reopened old wounds with Jill. The mother-son conversation took a quite guilty and tough turn.

From plotting and power moves to searches and trickery, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor plotting his take-down of an opponent. Is it Cane or someone else? Kyle and Audra’s war approaches the point of no return. How far will they go against each other this time around? And then there’s Jack, who is also hiding a trick up his sleeve.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Up next, Nikki settles unfinished business with Jill. Is this about the Chancellor or something else? Tessa worries about Mariah’s safety. Is this about her mental state? When Nick questions Phyllis’ alliance with Cane, how will she respond to it? Will she defend herself or actually listen to Nick for once?

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

When Victor shares shocking news with Jill, what will it be about? Is this in regard to Billy? Nikki searches for answers while Jack presses Cane to make the right decision. How exactly will things fare for the two of them?

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Jack protects his family’s interests. Will he be successful? Nick goes rogue. Is this about Mariah or Sharon, or Noah? Or maybe even Phyllis? Jill and Lily confront Cane about his past. How will he react to their questions? Will he let his guard down against two people who actually care about him?

Friday, October 10, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Victor reward Adam and Chelsea’s loyalty. What does he have in store? When Cricket and Danny make a big decision about their wedding, what will it be about? And then to wrap things up, Phyllis is caught in a compromising position. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Will & Electra Think Of Each Other, Deke Visits Hope, While Luna’s Future Is Discussed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News