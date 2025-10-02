The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor playing his cards close to the vest with Jack. On the other hand, Michael had difficulty resisting old habits in terms of working for Victor once again. And then, last but definitely not least, a frustrated Lauren put Nikki in a tough position.

The tension, the conflict, the feuds, the plotting, and the power moves have gotten more heated in the last few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 2, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jill returning home to settle unfinished business with Billy and Cane. Now that she is back, she is going to settle things and figure out what has happened since she was gone. Jill is going to question Cane about his motives, but Billy will face the wrath majorly.

After all, he is Jill’s son, and she has been quite sick of his obsessive and stubborn decisions. She has questioned his choices and what prompted him to do so. And he’s doing the same once again. Jill also recently found out that Abbott Communications is currently in disarray without any funding.

What will Jill decide to do? Up next, Lily and Amy find common ground. The two have a common pain, and that’s the loss of Damian. Amy lost her son after finding him so many years later, and Lily lost a friend after he was stabbed by Carter in France during the murderous and chaotic Dumas trip.

Will this bring them closer together? Will it help Amy and Lily grieve? And then lastly, Audra asks Nate for a second chance. After the France trip, things got rocky, and Nate found out what happened between Audfra and Kyle through Claire. He broke things off when she refused to tell the truth.

But now she is sorry about how things unfolded and about lying to him. She wants another chance with Nate and is hoping to fix the damage her lies did to him and their relationship. But will Nate agree to give her another chance, or is this truly the end of the road for Audra and his romance?

What does this mean for them? And how will this affect Audra and Kyle’s equation, especially with Claire breaking up with Kyle recently? Stay tuned.

