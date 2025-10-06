In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra and Will going through it after discovering the reality of Luna’s pregnancy situation. On the other hand, Brooke and Ridge found out that Luna is alive. Deacon started sessions with Taylor after the big feud with his wife, Sheila.

The drama, shock, betrayals, discussions, and heartbreaks are intensifying as the weeks pass. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama evening around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra thinking of each other separately. The drama in their lives may never end, but they are still very much on each other’s minds. Will feels guilty of being the reason Electra is going through so much. Electra is heartbroken by the situation.

Both of them are scared and worried about what this might mean for their relationship. Luna’s goal was to insert herself in Will’s life and push Electra aside, and she did so by spiking Will’s drinks and raping him by acting to be Electra. Now she claims she is pregnant and the child is hers and Will’s.

Electra and Will are uncertain about what to do next and how to navigate this massive obstacle. What does this mean for their romance? Is this the end, or will they choose to hold each other through this turmoil? On the other hand, in the busy city, Finn is also caught quite off guard by Luna.

Will was the first one to find out that Luna is alive. He told Bill, Luna, and Electra. And then, Brooke and Ridge discovered the truth. Now, next in line is Finn, who is Luna’s biological father. He may not have been close to her as he didn’t know he was her daughter, but he was sad about her death.

And he’s now in for a surprise, as it turns out, Luna has been alive all this time. Li was the one who whisked her away, claiming she was dead. She nursed her back to health, and Luna went right back to her psychotic deeds. To add to it, Finn’s wife Steffy is not in the city at the moment.

And her return will surely spell chaos when she finds out that her kidnapper is alive. How exactly will things fare when she returns home with the kids? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

