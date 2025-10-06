The previous week on General Hospital featured the aftermath of Monica’s funeral. The emotions ran high, but it also led to a few touching and heartfelt moments. Monica’s sister, Veronica Bard, also made her entry last week and added another family angle to the legacy of the Bard-Qaurtemaine family.

The drama, the laughter, the nostalgia, the returns, the consequences, and the big decisions are about to get more intense soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week features Monica’s will being read, with dramatic consequences. The family is gathered and the will reading is in perogies. Tracy, Ned, Olivia, Brook Lynn, and Michael are present, but so is Monica’s sister, Veronica, aka Ronnie. Alexis is there for the will reading.

When the will is read, what dramatic reactions are about to happen? What did Monica leave behind for everyone? Are there going to be tears and smiles followed by drooping jaws? Is Tracy going to be disappointed by what Monica left behind for her? Is Ronnie going to get something special?

On the other hand, Drew is on the warpath. He was removed by Tracy from Monica’s funeral, which is why Drew is suing her for assault. Martin is his lawyer and is meeting Tracy to inform her about the same. How will Tracy react to the lawsuit? Martin wants a settlement, but she never backs down.

Will she refuse to fix things and proceed with the legal battle? How will this shape things for the future? Then there’s Britt, who feels thrown. Is this about Jason or Nathan? What is she hiding, and how is this connected? Will she be able to extricate herself from whatever mess she is currently in?

Elsewhere, Josslyn returns to town. She is finally back home after her long WSB mission, where she was tied and held at gunpoint. She also got a lot closer to Vaughn, and the two got intimate amidst the mission, the mess, and the whole Britt being a live situation. But what’s next in store for her?

When Isaiah seeks out Portia, is this about their romance? Carly opens up to Brennan. When exactly will she find out what he has been doing behind her back? Especially regarding the recruitment of her daughter, Josslyn? And lastly, Alexis offers crucial advice to Curtis. Is this about Jordan or Portia?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7: Auggie’s Death Twist Changes The DCU, James Gunn Reveals The Dark Future Ahead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News