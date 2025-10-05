The second season of DCU’s first live-action series, Peacemaker, is gearing up for its highly anticipated finale in just a few days, and fans are already hailing it as one of the best superhero shows ever made. The John Cena-led series recently aired its seventh episode, featuring an intriguing multiversal twist and a shocking climax. Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 has received immense love from fans and has now set a new IMDb rating record. Read on to know its score and how it compares to Peacemaker Season 1.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 – IMDb Rating

At the time of writing, the seventh episode, titled “Like a Keith in the Night,” holds a stellar IMDb rating of 9.3/10, making it the highest-rated episode of the second season so far. Before this, Episode 6 led the pack with an impressive 9.2/10 score.

Peacemaker S2E7 vs. Peacemaker Season 1 – IMDb Rating Comparison

The highest-rated episode of Peacemaker Season 1 was the eighth and final episode, which earned an IMDb rating of 9/10. This means that, with a 9.3/10 score, Season 2 Episode 7 currently stands as the best-rated episode across both seasons. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming season finale can surpass this milestone.

Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2?

In India, both seasons of Peacemaker are currently streaming on JioHotstar, and viewers in the U.S. can watch the series on HBO Max.

Peacemaker Season 2 – Story & Cast

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series created by James Gunn also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

Peacemaker Season 2 – Official Trailer

