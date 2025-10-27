Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, ended its second weekend on a decent note. After a strong opening week, the film entered the weekend with an expected drop and then displayed an upward trend. In the meantime, it has made a much-awaited entry into the coveted 100 crore club at the worldwide box office and also became Kollywood’s 5th highest-grosser in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Dude earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

Speaking about the domestic numbers, the Kollywood romantic comedy entertainer made decent earnings during the second weekend by amassing 8.4 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 64.9 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office in 10 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic total is 76.58 crores.

Overseas, Dude has earned an estimated 24 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 100.58 crore gross. With this, it becomes Pradeep Ranganathan’s second global century. Earlier this year, his Dragon also hit a century.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 64.9 crores

India gross – 76.58 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 100.58 crores

Becomes Kollywood’s 5th highest-grosser of 2025!

With 100.58 crore gross in the kitty, Dude has become the 5th highest-grossing film of Kollywood in 2025. To achieve the feat, it comfortably crossed Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi (99.12 crore gross). It is expected to end the run in the same position, as the next target, Vidaamuyarchi (136.41 crore gross), looks out of reach.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross):

Coolie – 516.93 crores Good Bad Ugly – 247.42 crores Dragon – 154 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores Dude – 100.58 crores (10 days)

More about the film

The Kollywood rom-com is helmed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar (Mythri Movie Makers). It was reportedly made on a budget of 35 crores and is already a success story.

