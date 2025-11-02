Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story is witnessing an upward trend at the box office despite the mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. But the numbers of the film suggest that it might turn out to be another The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story. At least the initial jump on the first Saturday is surprising!

Paresh Rawal’s Film Cements Itself!

Despite facing competition from Baahubali: The Epic’s Hindi version, Thamma, and Kantara: Chapter 1’s Hindi version, Paresh Rawal‘s film has managed to cement itself, and the next two days will be the true litmus test for the courtroom drama!

The Taj Story Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, November 1, The Taj Story earned 1.9 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 111% at the box office from the previous day. The film opened at only 90 lakh at the box office. In two days, it stands at a net collection of 2.8 crore and gross collection of 3.3 crore.

On the second day, the courtroom drama registered an occupancy of 35% in the theaters. This is much higher than Baahubali: The Epic‘s Hindi version, which registered an occupancy of only 14% in the theaters on day 2, Saturday.

About The Taj Story

Rated 4.6 on IMDb, the film is directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the official synopsis of the film says, “A man embarks on a court case regarding the construction of the Taj Mahal.” The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Brajendra Kala, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Shrikant Verma, and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

