SS Rajamaouli’s Baahubali – The Epic is roaring loud in cinemas worldwide, set to create new benchmarks at the box office. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s epic action film made a record-breaking start worldwide. It is now less than 3 crores away from rewriting the history of re-releases of the South. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic grossed 10.08 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 2. It maintained a strong hold after the opening day of 17.62 crores in all languages, including premieres.

The two-day total at the global box office accumulates to 27.70 crore gross. SS Rajamouli’s film has already surpassed Khaleja (11 crores) to emerge as the highest-grossing Telugu re-release of all time. Today, it will set another milestone by crossing the 30 crore mark worldwide like a cakewalk.

Take a look at the day-wise worldwide breakdown:

Day 1: 17.62 crores (including premieres)

(including premieres) Day 2: 10.08 crores

Total: 27.70 crores

Baahubali – The Epic set to create history for South cinema!

In history, Thalapathy Vijay‘s Tamil film Ghilli owns the title of the highest-grossing South re-release of all time. It earned 30 crore gross in its global lifetime. Today, Prabhas’ re-edited and remastered film will comfortably cross that mark, rewriting history and how!

The word-of-mouth is super strong and the buzz is immense! The Epic will not slow down anytime soon! New records will be created at the South box office, yet again by a Baahubali film. Exciting times ahead.

Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Summary (Day 2)

India net: 17.8 crores

India gross: 21 crores *

* Overseas gross – 6.70 crores *

* Worldwide gross – 27.70 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

