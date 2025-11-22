The new crime thriller series, entitled Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One, has grabbed attention for its intense mood and emotional depth. With the release of its trailer, the makers have shared a long-awaited update. The crime drama is set for its digital launch, allowing viewers to catch up from the comfort of their own homes.

Kuttram Purindhavan: Streaming Details

Kuttram Purindhavan will be available on Sony LIV starting December 5, 2025. The team confirmed the date with a note on X stating, “A good intention turns into a guilt he can no longer outrun… But is there a way out? #KuttramPurindhavan streaming from Dec 5th on Sony LIV. #KuttramPurindhavanOnSonyLIV.”

The platform will stream the series in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a broad audience. It is essential to note that the series will be exclusively streamed on Sony Liv, and interested viewers must have a subscription to watch it.

More About Kuttram Purindhavan

The plot of Kuttram Purindhavan revolves around a missing girl named Mercy. A local police investigation started to explore the dark secrets of her disappearance. The story explores themes of guilt, loyalty, and justice, thereby building tension.

Director Selvamani shapes the narrative with steady suspense and emotional twists that keep the drama alive through each episode. Pasupathy leads the show with a strong and grounded portrayal of a man caught between good intentions and deadly consequences.

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, a National Award winner, plays a pivotal role that adds weight to the story. Vidaarth also appears in a crucial role, helping the series maintain its gripping pace. With its OTT release now locked, the crime thriller is all set to reach a much wider audience on Sony LIV.

Besides this, viewers can also watch some of the upcoming SonyLiv Tamil originals, including The Madras Mystery featuring Nazriya, Sethurajan IPS starring Prabhudeva, Theevinai Pottru led by Sathyaraj, and Free Love starring Mirnalini Ravi.

Check out the trailer of Kuttram Purindhavan below:

