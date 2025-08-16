Tollywood, or Telugu cinema, is currently dealing with a strike initiated by the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation. The protest has already begun impacting several productions, and among the films caught in the chatter is Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara. Rumors of a possible postponement have been circulating online for some time, and the ongoing strike has only intensified the speculation. While the production house previously denied such reports, this time they’ve remained silent, leaving fans guessing about the film’s fate.

The Impact on Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, features Ravi Teja in the lead role with Sreeleela as the female lead. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on August 27, 2025. However, according to Cinema Express, shooting is still incomplete, with several portions yet to be filmed, including two songs. The delay has been attributed to the ongoing strike, which reportedly came as an unexpected setback for the makers. While there are reports that the strike might end next week, the bigger concern is timing. With only 11 days remaining until the announced release date, each passing day makes it increasingly unlikely for the film to arrive on schedule.

What is the Current Status of the Strike?

The employees are demanding better working conditions and improved terms of employment. According to 123 Telugu, the producers are willing to increase the remuneration of the striking workers. Still, in return, they have put forward four demands: “the opportunity to hire any talented person,” “to consider fighters and dancers without any ratio restrictions,” “along with the 6 AM to 6 PM call sheet, implement the 9 AM to 9 PM schedule as well,” and “no double call sheets on Sundays, with double call sheets allowed only on the second Sunday and government-declared holidays.”

The Producers’ Council had previously met with the employees, and just yesterday, several producers, including Vivek Kuchibhotla, Cherry from Mythri Movie Makers, and Radha Mohan, met the strikers again to find common ground. However, no resolution has been reached so far.

The first two proposals had already been settled back in 2022. However, talks have reached an impasse over the remaining two. Producers have urged workers to consider the industry’s current challenges—rising marketing expenses and shrinking non-theatrical revenues—and extend their cooperation.

