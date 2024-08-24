Without any background, Ravi Teja has made it big in Telugu Cinema. He started his career as an assistant director and then ventured into acting and broke all barriers. He recently starred in the film Mr Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar. Meanwhile, he is also busy with the shoot of his next film. But, he is injured and underwent surgery for the same.

Ravi Teja’s team has officially confirmed that the actor was injured on the sets of #RT75 and has undergone surgery for the same. He was operated at Yashoda hospitals, and the doctors advised him to take a rest of six weeks. Ravi Teja is currently recovering and is expected to take a break from the shooting for sometime.

“Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery,” read the statement from Ravi Teja’s team.

On the other hand, a picture of Ravi Teja from the hospital is going viral on social media. In the picture, we can see Ravi Teja being operated on by a team of doctors as Ravi is losing blood at his shoulder. But, we have come to know that the picture is an old one.

We hear that the picture has been taken at the time of Touch Chesi Chudu and there is no connection with the actor’s current injury.

On the work front, Ravi Teja is currently busy shooting for a new film, marking the debut of a newcomer named Bhanu. Sreeleela is the heroine of the film.

