Ravi Teja Opens Up To Harish Shankar About Mr. Bachchan's Mixed Reviews, Says “The Film Has Received Divide Talk”

Mr. Bachchan is one of the recently released Telugu films, starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead role. The film also features Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead. Bhagyashree debuted in Hindi cinema before transitioning to Telugu films. She has another project lined up. Meanwhile, Mr. Bachchan has not performed well at the box office, opening to mixed reviews. Ravi Teja, who played the titular role, has addressed this with director Harish Shankar.

Harish Shankar shared his insights with fans during an event, where he discussed various aspects of the film, his career, and upcoming projects. “If your brother is a superstar, it’s a great feeling. To us, Ravi Teja appears as a superstar, but he remains grounded and behaves normally. Every day with him is memorable,” said Harish Shankar.

Shankar also recounted a visit to Ravi Teja on the sets of his upcoming film produced by Sithara Entertainments, which took place after Mr. Bachchan‘s release. “He asked me if the film received mixed reviews and if it was true. I confirmed this and mentioned that I was actively working on post-release promotions to boost the film’s success,” Shankar added.

Ravi Teja commented, “Entabbay.. Divide Talk vachinattundi cinemaki,” acknowledging the mixed response.

Mr. Bachchan is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Raid, starring Ajay Devgn. Originally offered to Ravi Teja, he showed no interest until Harish Shankar’s involvement led him to headline the film. People Media Factory produced the film.

