Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan signed three films before the elections: OG, Hari Hara Veeramallu, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. While the shooting for OG and Hari Hara Veeramallu is almost complete, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is still in production.

This film has garnered high expectations due to the collaboration between Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan. It marks the second collaboration between the hero and director after the blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release. A glimpse video was shared at the start of the shoot, which impressed the fans. Many believe Harish Shankar will exceed the success of Gabbar Singh and entertain them even more.

However, Harish Shankar recently disappointed the fans at a movie event. While attending a pre-release event for Return of the Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame, he revealed a significant scene from Ustaad Bhagat Singh. After the video of his statement went viral, Pawan Kalyan’s fans expressed their excitement.

At the event, Harish Shankar disclosed that there is a crucial scene in Ustaad Bhagat Singh where Pawan Kalyan is seen on top of a car, which he hinted would be the highlight of the film.

For the past few days, rumors have circulated that the film has been shelved. However, Harish Shankar denied these rumors, clarifying that the movie had not been canceled and providing an update on the current status of the shoot.

After the interview video went viral fans are now excited as they believe the scene will send goosebumps down their spines.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan had sat on top of a car during an election campaign in the past, which led to several cases being filed against him for what was considered a dangerous act. Fans now anticipate that a similar scene in the movie will create massive excitement and offer an adrenaline-pumping moment.

In the meantime, Harish Shankar teased that the film would feature a major twist in the climax, leaving fans relieved and reassured that the movie was moving forward.

