Prabhas has reached a level of fame that even Bollywood stars find hard to match. Known as a Pan-India star, he enjoys a global fanbase. Currently, he’s juggling multiple films, with a packed schedule for the next two years.

In addition Prabhas is expected to star in the sequels of Kalki 2 and Salaar 2, though the status of these projects remains uncertain. Fans are particularly awaiting Kalki 2 and are curious about Prabhas’ role in the film. Many wonder if director Nag Ashwin will portray him as Karna in a grand fashion. The first part of Kalki earned an impressive 1100 crores across India.

Nag Ashwin had previously stated that he wouldn’t take on another project before completing Kalki 2. However, reports from Asia Net News suggest that he’s now planning a different film first putting Kalki 2 temporarily on hold due to Prabhas’ packed schedule.

Also reports from Bollywood media indicate that Nag Ashwin is working on a film with Alia Bhatt who starred in RRR. The director has already shared the story idea with her, and sources reveal that Alia is keen on the project. They have had several discussions, and the film is expected to move forward once the budget is finalized. Upon hearing these rumors, Prabhas’ fans have expressed their frustration over Nag Ashwin prioritizing Alia’s film over Kalki 3.

Meanwhile Prabhas is set to appear in The Raja Saab and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language comedy horror film written and directed by Maruthi, produced by People Media Factory. Prabhas plays a dual role in the movie, with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam was announced at the end of the first film. In January 2024, producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the script was ready, and in November 2024, Hombale Films announced a 2026 release. Filming for the sequel has been ongoing at Ramoji Film City since August 2024.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Nelson Demands 40 Crore+ Salary For His Next With Jr NTR, 11% Higher Sum Than What The Actor Was Paid For RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News