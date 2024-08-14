Ravi Teja’s highly anticipated film Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar, is generating immense excitement ahead of its official release. With Bhagyashri Borse starring as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu taking on the role of the antagonist, the film is already shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Huge Demand For Mr Bachchan’s Paid Premieres

The demand for Mr. Bachchan has reached a fever pitch, prompting producers to organize paid premiere shows across Telugu. Due to overwhelming interest, the number of special shows has been increased to 101, with tickets selling out rapidly.

Additional shows are being added to accommodate the growing enthusiasm, a clear indication that the film is set to make a strong debut at the box office.

Mr Bachchan To Give A Special Treat For Prabhas Fans

In an exciting twist, fans of Prabhas have even more reason to flock to theaters. A special glimpse of The Raja Saab, a highly anticipated project already creating waves online, will be showcased during Mr. Bachchan’s screenings. This strategic move by the producers is expected to make The Raja Saab a trending topic, adding to the buzz surrounding the film’s release.

Mr Bachchan Censor Clearance and Distribution Details

Mr. Bachchan has successfully cleared its censor formalities with a U/A certificate, and the film’s runtime has been confirmed at a crisp 158 minutes. The movie is an official remake of the Bollywood hit Raid, originally starring Ajay Devgn, and the trailer and songs released so far have only heightened expectations.

The Nizam rights alone were sold for 12 crores, with Coastal Andhra Pradesh securing 14 crores and Ceded rights fetching 4.5 crores. The total worldwide rights, including the rest of India and overseas, are valued at approximately 35 crores. Additionally, the digital rights have been acquired by OTT giant Netflix, ensuring a broad audience reach.

Mr Bachchan vs Double iSmart

While the team behind Mr. Bachchan is confident about the film’s performance, it will face stiff competition from Double iSmart, starring Ram and directed by Puri Jagannadh, which is also releasing on August 15th. The clash of these two titans at the box office is sure to be one of the most closely-watched showdowns in recent memory.

As the clock ticks down to the release of Mr. Bachchan, fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting to see whether this high-octane film can live up to the massive expectations and emerge victorious in the box office race.

