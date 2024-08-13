We’re all geared up for Independence Day, as the auspicious occasion will witness multiple films clashing at the Indian box office. Two major releases from Tollywood are arriving: Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart. Both films have their own strengths, as one is said to be a remake of a successful film, while another enjoys being a sequel to a hit film. Let’s discuss below about Ravi’s upcoming biggie!

Directed by Harish Shankar, the upcoming crime drama will be released on August 15, with paid previews on August 14 (night shows). It is said to be an official remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, but unlike Raid, this one features many commercial elements. It also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

There’s a decent buzz around Mr Bachchan, and considering Raid was a success, the film has a good chance of scoring well in the long run. As far as opening day is concerned, the Ravi Teja starrer is expected to start its journey well, but considering the actor’s poor form, there’s still hesitation in the trade circle. In this situation, the first target would be to cross the day 1 collection of Ajay Devgn’s film.

As of 3:00 pm, Mr Bachchan has amassed around 30 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) through the opening day advance booking in India. As expected, the major chunk is coming from Andhra Pradesh, where it has sold tickets worth 26 lakh+ gross. Talking about the ticket count, the film has over 17,000 tickets across the nation.

At a given pace and considering the buzz, Mr Bachchan is definitely aiming to open better than Ravi Teja’s previous films, but it seems that the film might struggle to hit double digits. As of now, it is looking to score 8-10 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office, and there’s a chance of hitting double digits if word-of-mouth turns out to be good.

Out of all recent films, Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya took a smashing start, earning over 25 crores net in India, but that film had Chiranjeevi as the main attraction. In the case of Ravi Teja, none of his previous solo films have even crossed 7 crores net on day 1. Adding to that, Teja’s biggie is clashing with Double iSmart.

On the whole, it seems that Mr Bachchan might struggle to beat Raid’s 10.04 crores opening day. But with a little push through word-of-mouth, it might surpass it.

