It is not a secret that the teaser of Kantara Chapter 1, released a few months ago, increased the anticipation of all the fans. Now, we have another exciting update regarding the Rishab Shetty film, which will further pump up the excitement. According to the latest reports, the fourth schedule of the film is all set to begin next week.

The teaser of Kantara Chapter 1 showcased Rishab Shetty in a fierce avatar, promising an even larger-than-life experience and further unraveling the mysteries of the Bhoota Kola ritual. A source close to the development revealed, “The 4th shooting schedule for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is set to begin next week. This schedule will feature a massive action sequence shot on a grand scale, promising to elevate the film’s visual and cinematic experience.”

The 2022 film Kantara enjoyed a massive achievement recently, winning the 70th National Film Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Category. Furthermore, Rishab Shetty went on to win the National Award for Best Actor for his stupendous performance in the same. We are sure that fans are left super excited after this new development surrounding the critically acclaimed film.

Kantara Chapter 1 will serve as a prequel to the original 2022 film. It might delve deep into the folklore of the Panchurli Deva and will be set in the Kadamba era. Rishab Shetty will helm the project again, while Ajaneesh Loknath will take the reigns of the music.

In an earlier statement, Rishab Shetty revealed, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year.” The original film also starred Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles.

